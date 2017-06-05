Workshop focus is communication with dementia

A workshop sponsored by the Alzheimer's Association will focus on communication with people who have dementia. It will be 4:30-6 p.m. June 27 at the Chico library, 1108 Sherman Ave. Focus of the event will be that communication is more than just talking and listening - it's also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language.

