Woman suffers major injuries in Chico when vehicle struck by train
According to the California Highway Patrol, Haley Dora Davis, 25, was traveling westbound on East Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. when her 2015 Chevrolet hit the raised curb edge and then hit a power pole and metal fence. The vehicle collided with multiple camper shells on another property and came to rest on the right shoulder of East Avenue, partially on the railroad tracks.
Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
