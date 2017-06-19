Woman suffers major injuries in Chico...

Woman suffers major injuries in Chico when vehicle struck by train

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

According to the California Highway Patrol, Haley Dora Davis, 25, was traveling westbound on East Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. when her 2015 Chevrolet hit the raised curb edge and then hit a power pole and metal fence. The vehicle collided with multiple camper shells on another property and came to rest on the right shoulder of East Avenue, partially on the railroad tracks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Desperate democrats spend $50 Million in obscur... 10 hr Bob Desperate 4 Win 1
Top Liberal democrat Arrested For Raping Boy 14 hr Smile 4 the Camer... 2
Trump's Entire Team is Under Investigation! 14 hr GRANDPA and Terry... 7
News What will eclipse mean for California power sup... 17 hr Eclipsing One 7
Obama' bundler Terrence Patrick Bean, arrested ... Sun Godfrey 2
Even Liberals Are Worried About Liberal Extremism Sun Bob Is A Psycho 1
Question- Why do liberal democrat women defend ... Sun Liberals Abuse Women 2
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Butte County was issued at June 20 at 2:20AM PDT

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,032 • Total comments across all topics: 281,888,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC