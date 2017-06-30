Woman seriously hurt after being hit ...

Woman seriously hurt after being hit by train in Chico

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Chico >> A woman was hit by a train Thursday night in Chico, and police say she is expected to live. According to the Chico Police Department, officers about 8:50 p.m. were sent to the area of West Fourth Avenue and the railroad track for a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a train.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bernie Sanders Wife Wanted Disabled Group Home ... 20 min a-citizen 5
ADD BLACKMAILER to HIS RESUME 26 min a-citizen 9
NO POINT in ARGUING WITH an IDIOT 29 min a-citizen 11
Trump IS the World Largest "Money Launderer! 40 min GRANDPA NICOLAI 16
I see ole grumpy is still telling his lies 47 min a-citizen 2
That's BAD NEWS 6 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 72
Scarborough’s Intern Lori Klausutis, found dead... 8 hr a-citizen 3
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,637 • Total comments across all topics: 282,166,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC