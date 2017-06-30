Woman seriously hurt after being hit by train in Chico
Chico >> A woman was hit by a train Thursday night in Chico, and police say she is expected to live. According to the Chico Police Department, officers about 8:50 p.m. were sent to the area of West Fourth Avenue and the railroad track for a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a train.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie Sanders Wife Wanted Disabled Group Home ...
|20 min
|a-citizen
|5
|ADD BLACKMAILER to HIS RESUME
|26 min
|a-citizen
|9
|NO POINT in ARGUING WITH an IDIOT
|29 min
|a-citizen
|11
|Trump IS the World Largest "Money Launderer!
|40 min
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|16
|I see ole grumpy is still telling his lies
|47 min
|a-citizen
|2
|That's BAD NEWS
|6 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|72
|Scarborough’s Intern Lori Klausutis, found dead...
|8 hr
|a-citizen
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC