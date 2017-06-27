Woman found dead behind Chico restaur...

Woman found dead behind Chico restaurant is identified

A cause of death has not yet been released, but Chico police have said they are not treating Roehling's death as suspicious or criminal. A Caltrans worker found Roehling's body about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in an open drainage area between the IHOP parking lot at 2040 Business Lane and Highway 99, police have said.

