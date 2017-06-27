Woman found dead behind Chico restaurant is identified
A cause of death has not yet been released, but Chico police have said they are not treating Roehling's death as suspicious or criminal. A Caltrans worker found Roehling's body about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in an open drainage area between the IHOP parking lot at 2040 Business Lane and Highway 99, police have said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SCOTUS votes 9-0 In Favor of Trump
|1 hr
|Godfrey
|7
|CNN Producer Admits Russian Story BS
|2 hr
|Bobs Luvs CNN
|1
|That's BAD NEWS
|5 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|27
|Bernie Sanders under FBI investigation: Bank Fraud
|5 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|3
|Trump IS the World Largest "Money Launderer!
|7 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|5
|Obama Crony Lynch Could Face 5 - 10 Years In Pr...
|18 hr
|Bob Luvs Debbie T...
|1
|CNN Deletes Phony Trump Russia Story and Issues...
|18 hr
|a-citizen
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC