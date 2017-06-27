Woman allegedly bites Chico police officer at City Plaza
Chico >> A Chico police officer struck a homeless woman in the leg with a baton after the woman allegedly bit another officer in the arm Tuesday afternoon at City Plaza, police said. The incident began about 1 p.m., when officers with the Chico Police Department Target Team, Tony Ferreira and Mark Hoffman, were conducting routine foot patrols at the downtown plaza, according to a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump IS the World Largest "Money Launderer!
|5 hr
|Opioid One
|13
|The Left Will Prevail
|5 hr
|Interesting One
|5
|Clinton Admin: Press Briefings Weren’t ‘Necessa...
|8 hr
|Godfrey
|1
|SCOTUS votes 9-0 In Favor of Trump
|11 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|10
|That's BAD NEWS
|11 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|38
|Justice Ginsberg Should recuse herself!
|12 hr
|bobby libtarded fkr
|1
|Here is One
|12 hr
|bobby libtarded fkr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC