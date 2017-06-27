Woman allegedly bites Chico police of...

Woman allegedly bites Chico police officer at City Plaza

Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Chico >> A Chico police officer struck a homeless woman in the leg with a baton after the woman allegedly bit another officer in the arm Tuesday afternoon at City Plaza, police said. The incident began about 1 p.m., when officers with the Chico Police Department Target Team, Tony Ferreira and Mark Hoffman, were conducting routine foot patrols at the downtown plaza, according to a press release.

