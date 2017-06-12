What will eclipse mean for California...

What will eclipse mean for California power supply?

There are 5 comments on the Chico Enterprise-Record story from Friday, titled What will eclipse mean for California power supply?. In it, Chico Enterprise-Record reports that:

Solar panels like these seen Tuesday at California Water Service Co. in Chico provide as much as 40 percent of the state's power.

Solarman

Prescott, AZ

#1 Yesterday
"Cal ISO officials are preparing for a minute-by-minute process of ramping up production from natural gas and hydroelectric plants starting at about 9 a.m. as the sky starts to dim until about 10:20 a.m. when the moon’s shadow will block about three-fourths California’s sunshine. "

We shall see how this plays out, maybe much less than they say. Will the wind pick up as the shadows fall over California? Will more solar power be sent to California from Nevada and perhaps Arizona? Will the major utilities in California install energy storage along the grid instead of gas peaker plants to alleviate this so called, intermittent power production?

a-citizen

Chico, CA

#3 14 hrs ago
Solarman wrote:
"Cal ISO officials are preparing for a minute-by-minute process of ramping up production from natural gas and hydroelectric plants starting at about 9 a.m. as the sky starts to dim until about 10:20 a.m. when the moon’s shadow will block about three-fourths California’s sunshine. "

We shall see how this plays out, maybe much less than they say. Will the wind pick up as the shadows fall over California? Will more solar power be sent to California from Nevada and perhaps Arizona? Will the major utilities in California install energy storage along the grid instead of gas peaker plants to alleviate this so called, intermittent power production?
Grandpa nutcase will be screaming the Republican are at fault for the Eclipse and its Global warming
Thats causing the eclipse

GRANDPA NICOLAI

Chico, CA

#4 2 hrs ago
a-citizen wrote:
Grandpa nutcase will be screaming the Republican are at fault for the Eclipse and its Global warming
Thats causing the eclipse
I know you are incapable of telling the difference, but this thread is not intended for your juvenile political comments...
a-citizen

Chico, CA

#5 1 hr ago
GRANDPA NICOLAI wrote:
I know you are incapable of telling the difference, but this thread is not intended for your juvenile political comments...
Upset that you were found out before you got the opportunity to post what I said.

Poor cry baby

Dimming One

Ukiah, CA

#6 44 min ago
For and hour and 20 minutes of partial dimming? Seems like a momentary dip in solar production won't be that big a deal.
