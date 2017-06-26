Wea re going to have more extreme heat waves
Swimmers enjoy the cool waters of Butte Creek as temps reach triple digits Thursday. Periods of extreme heat like last week are expected to become more and more common.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SCOTUS votes 9-0 In Favor of Trump
|37 min
|Bobs A Hypocrite
|6
|That's BAD NEWS
|43 min
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|27
|Bernie Sanders under FBI investigation: Bank Fraud
|48 min
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|3
|Trump IS the World Largest "Money Launderer!
|2 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|5
|Obama Crony Lynch Could Face 5 - 10 Years In Pr...
|13 hr
|Bob Luvs Debbie T...
|1
|CNN Deletes Phony Trump Russia Story and Issues...
|14 hr
|a-citizen
|3
|democrats Now Claim Kushner and Trump In League...
|15 hr
|Latest Headlines ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC