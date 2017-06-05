Waste hauling agreement, final budget coming to council
That would result in a franchise system with Waste Management and Recology. All single-family homes would receive Waste Management, with businesses and apartments being divided up by the haulers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. should get out of Paris Accord!
|1 hr
|GRANDPA DICKHOLELIE
|24
|democrats Want Hillary To Disappear
|1 hr
|GRANDPA DICKHOLELIE
|11
|This MAN-CHILD is INSANE!!
|1 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|7
|Breaking News
|1 hr
|a-citizen
|3
|Trump NO VALE VERGA
|2 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|Breaking Real News
|3 hr
|Five from Three One
|1
|Republicans are Pushing for the RepubliKLAN Tru...
|5 hr
|Missed One
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC