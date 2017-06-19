Vehicle vs. bicyclist nets a significant injuriesa in upper Paradise

The driver of the Volkswagen was reportedly leaving Chevron around the same the bicyclist was pulling out of Shop and Stop on the other side when the two collided, police say. Paradise >> A traffic collision reported about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday involving a vehicle versus a bicyclist netted “significant” injuries to the bicyclist, Paradise police officer John Wilkey said.

