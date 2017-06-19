Vehicle vs. bicyclist nets a signific...

Vehicle vs. bicyclist nets a significant injuriesa in upper Paradise

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

The driver of the Volkswagen was reportedly leaving Chevron around the same the bicyclist was pulling out of Shop and Stop on the other side when the two collided, police say. Paradise >> A traffic collision reported about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday involving a vehicle versus a bicyclist netted “significant” injuries to the bicyclist, Paradise police officer John Wilkey said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I'm DANCING on grandpa Nicholai and his DEAD de... 9 min Lucky 31
President Trump's Agenda Gets The TURBO SPEED G... 1 hr Lucky 4
Pelosi on last leg! 1 hr a-citizen 2
Trump keeps opening a can of Whip-Ass on Libs 2 hr Nut Job One 14
America has REJECTED all LIBERALS and LIBERALISM 16 hr Returning One 5
Fetid Sewer of Hate 16 hr Facing One 5
BIG WIN for PRESIDENT TRUMP! 19 hr Lucky 3
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Butte County was issued at June 22 at 10:32AM PDT

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,810 • Total comments across all topics: 281,946,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC