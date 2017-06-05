Two Stockton men arrested in Cohasset...

Two Stockton men arrested in Cohasset Road shooting

Chico police and Butte County Sheriff's deputies search for a gunman at the Safari Inn after reports of a shooting near Cohasset Road on Wednesday in Chico. Chico >> Chico police said two Stockton residents have been arrested for their suspected roles in a shooting and car chase Wednesday afternoon on Cohasset Road near The Esplanade.

