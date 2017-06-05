Two in custody after reports of gunfi...

Two in custody after reports of gunfire in Chico

14 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Chico >> Chico police have two suspects in custody today after a report of gunfire and a short chase down The Esplanade. The situation is unclear, but police radio traffic had the initial calls of gunfire come in about 1 p.m. from the shopping center at 175 Cohasset Road, just off The Esplanade.

