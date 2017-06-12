Triple-digit heat staying for a while in the north valley
Newt and Nahla, left to right, cool off with their owners Marin Sanguinetti and Michelle Parsons in Big Chico Creek near the Highway 99 bridge in Bidwell Park in Chico Wednesday. Chico >> Treat Dad to something special for Father's Day this Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Global Warming Has Occurred In the Last 15 Y...
|2 hr
|Big Al
|12
|Trump should shut down Investigations
|3 hr
|Retreating One
|2
|SELF Induced BLINDNESS
|4 hr
|Flailing One
|5
|Sessions testimony: The vindication of an hones...
|5 hr
|a-citizen
|10
|Trumps TRAVEL Expense reaching $100MILLION in 1...
|5 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|Trump's Entire Team is Under Investigation!
|5 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|Not for CONSERVATIVE DUMMIES
|5 hr
|Copy and paste
|18
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC