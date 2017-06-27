Trinca to pass the supervisor torch

Trinca to pass the supervisor torch

11 hrs ago

For the first time in 19 years, someone new will be taking over the title of the Paradise Parks and Recreation Department Supervisor. Mike Trinca, who has filled the position for nearly two decades and worked within the district for 44 years, will have his final days at the end of this month.

