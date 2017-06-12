Trial dates set in 2016 Chapman shooting
Oroville >> Trial dates have been set for the two men charged with attempted murder in connection with a daytime shooting last year in the Chapman neighborhood of Chico. The trials of Justice Alleyne, 35, and Gregory Williams-Downey, 26, are scheduled to begin Nov. 13 in Butte County Superior Court in Oroville, according to court documents.
