Tomodachi Toastmastera s Gavel Club meeting June 23 in Chico

The Tomodachi Toastmaster's Gavel Club will host a sample meeting, 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 23, at Mom's restaurant, 209 Salem St. All ages may join to attain communication and leadership certificates, even those under age 18. Admission is free and the setting is friendly, open and educational.

