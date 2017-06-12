Tomodachi Toastmastera s Gavel Club m...

Tomodachi Toastmastera s Gavel Club meeting June 23 in Chico

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

The Tomodachi Toastmaster's Gavel Club will host a sample meeting, 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 23, at Mom's restaurant, 209 Salem St. All ages may join to attain communication and leadership certificates, even those under age 18. Admission is free and the setting is friendly, open and educational.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are they Republicans or Democrats here? 6 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 9
Mueller to SUBPOENA ALL of Trumps TAX RETURNS! 6 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 30
Not for CONSERVATIVE DUMMIES 6 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 9
Sessions testimony: The vindication of an hones... 7 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 2
Insane Left Finally Takes it to The Next Level 7 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 9
america's new faces of hate... 8 hr Bob Will Follow 1
democats Celebrating Shooting Of Republicans 14 hr Grasping at One 3
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Butte County was issued at June 14 at 2:12PM PDT

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,372 • Total comments across all topics: 281,766,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC