Texas firm buys Chicoa s Wanderful
Chico >> Wanderful Media, one of downtown Chico's tech companies, has been sold to a similar firm called OwnLocal, based in Austin, Texas. As far as its future in Chico, an OwnLocal spokesperson said, “... for the time being all of Wanderful's employees will remain in Chico.” Both companies create internet advertising campaigns, primarily for media companies, that appear on their websites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are they Republicans or Democrats here?
|2 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|9
|Mueller to SUBPOENA ALL of Trumps TAX RETURNS!
|2 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|30
|Not for CONSERVATIVE DUMMIES
|2 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|9
|Sessions testimony: The vindication of an hones...
|2 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|2
|Insane Left Finally Takes it to The Next Level
|2 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|9
|america's new faces of hate...
|3 hr
|Bob Will Follow
|1
|democats Celebrating Shooting Of Republicans
|10 hr
|Grasping at One
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC