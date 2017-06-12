Texas firm buys Chicoa s Wanderful

Chico >> Wanderful Media, one of downtown Chico's tech companies, has been sold to a similar firm called OwnLocal, based in Austin, Texas. As far as its future in Chico, an OwnLocal spokesperson said, “... for the time being all of Wanderful's employees will remain in Chico.” Both companies create internet advertising campaigns, primarily for media companies, that appear on their websites.

