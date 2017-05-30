Tehama e-Learning Academy graduates 21

Red Bluff >> Tehama eLearning Academy said goodbye to a class of 21 seniors at its graduation ceremony Wednesday at the State Theatre. Principal Michelle Barnard opened the ceremony with the pledge of allegiance following the graduates' entrance, welcoming the audience and thanking them for attending the ceremony.

