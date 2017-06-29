Suspects held for trial in Cohasset Road shooting

Oroville >> The two Stockton men charged for their alleged roles in a shooting and car chase earlier this month in Chico have been held for trial. Tyrone Sotolongo, 24, and Marcelino Juarez, 22, appeared Wednesday in Butte County Superior Court for scheduled preliminary hearings in connection with the shooting that happened the afternoon of June 7 on Cohasset Road near The Esplanade.

