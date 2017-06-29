Suspects held for trial in Cohasset R...

Suspects held for trial in Cohasset Road shooting

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Oroville >> The two Stockton men charged for their alleged roles in a shooting and car chase earlier this month in Chico have been held for trial. Tyrone Sotolongo, 24, and Marcelino Juarez, 22, appeared Wednesday in Butte County Superior Court for scheduled preliminary hearings in connection with the shooting that happened the afternoon of June 7 on Cohasset Road near The Esplanade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
That's BAD NEWS 1 hr Bob Worships Obama 49
Trumpcare; 20K Premiums for 55 yr olds and older. 2 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 2
What being a Liberal Means 3 hr Agreeing with One 6
Uminsured ER Visits to be PAID for by Insured P... 5 hr Take Away One 2
TRUMP Makes AMERICA LOOK BAD 5 hr Who is One 6
democrats Want Russia Thing To Go Away 6 hr democrats in Trou... 1
Why the Liberals lost 9 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 3
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,634 • Total comments across all topics: 282,114,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC