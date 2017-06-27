Suspected car thief caught hiding on roof after allegedly crashing car

Chico >> A suspected car thief initially escaped police, but then allegedly crashed the car and was found hiding on a roof early Tuesday morning near East First and Oleander avenues. The chase began when a Chico police officer spotted a suspected stolen car at the Flyers gas station at 2402 Cohasset Road shortly before 1 a.m. Three police vehicles began following the car and attempted a traffic stop at East Avenue and Pillsbury Road.

