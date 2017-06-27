Suspected car thief caught hiding on roof after allegedly crashing car
Chico >> A suspected car thief initially escaped police, but then allegedly crashed the car and was found hiding on a roof early Tuesday morning near East First and Oleander avenues. The chase began when a Chico police officer spotted a suspected stolen car at the Flyers gas station at 2402 Cohasset Road shortly before 1 a.m. Three police vehicles began following the car and attempted a traffic stop at East Avenue and Pillsbury Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Left Will Prevail
|4 min
|Godfrey
|4
|SCOTUS votes 9-0 In Favor of Trump
|2 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|10
|That's BAD NEWS
|2 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|38
|Justice Ginsberg Should recuse herself!
|3 hr
|bobby libtarded fkr
|1
|Trump IS the World Largest "Money Launderer!
|3 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|10
|Here is One
|3 hr
|bobby libtarded fkr
|2
|The Right Will Own This Forum Soon
|5 hr
|Godfrey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC