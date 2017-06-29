Storm water projects being accepted to clean up Chico creeks
The city is preparing a plan to clean up storm water flowing into Chico's creeks, which will improve conditions for people playing in the water. In this picture from last summer, the Smith children, Angelina, 8, Alyssa, 6, and Cole, 3, enjoy staying cool in the shallow water in Big Chico Creek near the Five-Mile Recreation Area at Bidwell Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|That's BAD NEWS
|5 hr
|Reality check
|55
|Uminsured ER Visits to be PAID for by Insured P...
|6 hr
|Thanks to One
|4
|democrats Want Russia Thing To Go Away
|8 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|Why the Liberals lost
|10 hr
|bobby libtarded fkr
|4
|Trumpcare; 20K Premiums for 55 yr olds and older.
|14 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|2
|What being a Liberal Means
|15 hr
|Agreeing with One
|6
|TRUMP Makes AMERICA LOOK BAD
|17 hr
|Who is One
|6
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC