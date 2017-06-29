Storm water projects being accepted t...

Storm water projects being accepted to clean up Chico creeks

Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

The city is preparing a plan to clean up storm water flowing into Chico's creeks, which will improve conditions for people playing in the water. In this picture from last summer, the Smith children, Angelina, 8, Alyssa, 6, and Cole, 3, enjoy staying cool in the shallow water in Big Chico Creek near the Five-Mile Recreation Area at Bidwell Park.

