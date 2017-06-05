Spirited mortar boards, speeches mark Chico Higha s graduation
Graduates leap to their feet and celebrate as Principal Mark Beebe announces them as the Class of 2017 on Wednesday at University Stadium in Chico. Chico >> Decorations on the mortar boards of graduating Chico High School seniors revealed their feelings: “Good vibes,” “We DID it,” and “Adventure is out there.” For others, their graduating hats Wednesday night at Chico State University stadium were sprinkled with flowers, glitter, family photos and even one bearing Krispy Kreme advertising.
