Singer turns highs and lows into songs

Chico >> With his own style, flair and a desire to shake things up, musician Jamie Parker is bringing his metal band D-Cent to Chico for the first time. The band will be playing their first Chico show tonight at the Tackle Box, 379 E Park Ave., with Mad Chemist and White Water.

