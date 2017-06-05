Screen size doesna t matter
At the movies, the doldrums and hype of summer blockbuster season are upon us, but no great bother - and not just because we've all got much bigger things to worry about. However you feel about gaudy kidstuff and other behemoths, there are plenty of interesting and rewarding alternatives available to moviegoers who want them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump IS under Investigation; Comey Is NOT!
|5 min
|Bob Should Piss Off
|8
|Trump has 2 Weeks to hand over ant TAPES to Hou...
|52 min
|giveEMtheTAPES
|3
|From DAN RATHER with love
|1 hr
|Bob Luvs Dan
|2
|Comey's Notes about Trump are Personal and NOT ...
|3 hr
|reallySADchump
|1
|Why won't TRUMP Testify UNDER OATH about HIS Co...
|3 hr
|reallySADthingy
|3
|PresiDUNCE Trump, Where are the "COMEY TAPES"?
|3 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|13
|Comey will disappoint!
|4 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|26
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC