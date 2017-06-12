Scholarship winners announced
The Redwood Memorial Foundation awards scholarships every year to high school seniors and community members in the Eel River Valley, Van Duzen River Valley and Southern Humboldt County communities pursuing careers in nursing, medicine, pharmacy or physical therapy. Students selected for the scholarships demonstrate strong citizenship and leadership skills, and are pursuing healthcare-related fields at an accredited university, college or technical school.
