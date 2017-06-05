Report: Sears will close Chico store,...

Report: Sears will close Chico store, 71 others

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Mercury-Register

Chico >> Sears, a cornerstone of the Chico Mall and retail scene for years, will close its local store this year, a business website reported Tuesday. Business Insider said it obtained a list of 72 closures within the company nationwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
This MAN-CHILD is INSANE!! 6 min Chrome Dome 2 15
Trump NO VALE VERGA 3 hr a-citizen 4
Deep State traitor arrested...Reality Leigh Win... 3 hr a-citizen 8
Liberals should move to the Mid-East 4 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 11
Bob should go to Yemen! 5 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 5
U.S. should get out of Paris Accord! 5 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 42
democrats Want Hillary To Disappear 5 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 15
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,906 • Total comments across all topics: 281,582,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC