Redwood Memorial Foundation announces its nine scholarship recipients
Every year, the Redwood Memorial Foundation awards scholarships to highschool seniors and community-members in Eel River Valley, Van Duzen River Valley and Souther Humboldt County communities pursuing careers in nursing, medicine, pharmacy or physical therapy.
