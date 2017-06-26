Redding company hopes to open trampoline park in Chico
By late fall, Rare Air trampoline park of Redding hopes to have a location in Chico and is going through the permitting process now. What was a building dedicated to indoor soccer at East 20th Street and MLK Parkway will be turning into an indoor trampoline center.
