Redding company hopes to open trampoline park in Chico

By late fall, Rare Air trampoline park of Redding hopes to have a location in Chico and is going through the permitting process now. What was a building dedicated to indoor soccer at East 20th Street and MLK Parkway will be turning into an indoor trampoline center.

