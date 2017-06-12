Program explores Alzheimera s, other dementia
Becky Robinson, director of the Alzheimer's Association, Chico chapter, will be the speaker June 28 at the Paradise Methodist Church, 6722 Clark Road. Robinson will discuss the disease, and share the association's statistics that Alzheimer's is the sixth leading cause of death in U.S. and the only top 10 cause of death without an effective treatment or prevention.
