Phillips family files claim
The family of Desmond Phillips - the 25-year-old black man shot to death by Chico police officers during a mental health episode March 17 - has filed a wrongful death claim against the city. The claim, filed June 8, alleges responding officers used "negligent police tactics" during the fatal encounter.
