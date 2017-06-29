Phillips family files claim

Phillips family files claim

15 hrs ago

The family of Desmond Phillips - the 25-year-old black man shot to death by Chico police officers during a mental health episode March 17 - has filed a wrongful death claim against the city. The claim, filed June 8, alleges responding officers used "negligent police tactics" during the fatal encounter.

