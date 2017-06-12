PG&E downtown Chico vault fire under ...

PG&E downtown Chico vault fire under investigation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Chico >> The cause of a PG&E vault fire that left 50 to 100 downtown businesses without power Sunday is under investigation. Monday morning, 44 businesses were still without power as PG&E crews worked to repair an underground electrical cable and conduit at the corner of West Third Street and Broadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ConservaPERV Jeff Sessions LIED at his Confirma... 2 min a-citizen 2
Comey's Memos have been given to the FBI. 5 min a-citizen 2
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) 12 min weaponX 1,089
Crooked democrats Stacking Deck Again 14 min Bob Will Be Extin... 2
Psycho NEEDY TRUMP Requires ADULATION from his ... 44 min Bob Is A Hypocrite 9
Psycho NEEDY Grandpa Nicolai Requires ADULATION... 1 hr Bob Needs Adulation 1
Comey's Notes about Trump are Personal and NOT ... 8 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 26
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Butte County was issued at June 13 at 12:06PM PDT

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,280 • Total comments across all topics: 281,734,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC