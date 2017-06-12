PG&E downtown Chico vault fire under investigation
Chico >> The cause of a PG&E vault fire that left 50 to 100 downtown businesses without power Sunday is under investigation. Monday morning, 44 businesses were still without power as PG&E crews worked to repair an underground electrical cable and conduit at the corner of West Third Street and Broadway.
