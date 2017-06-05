Pancake breakfast, 49er faire bring community to Butte Creek Canyon
Centerville >> In a small corner of Butte Creek Canyon at the historic schoolhouse and Coleman Museum, more than 120 people gathered Sunday for the 49er Faire. The annual event put on by the Honey Run Covered Bridge Association and the Centerville Recreation and Historical Association, along with a pancake breakfast at Honey Run Covered Bridge in the morning, brought dozens to Butte Creek Canyon on Sunday to celebrate the area's history and beauty.
