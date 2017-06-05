Oroville will lose small Sears shop
The Sears Hometown Store, at 2140 Feather River Blvd., is smaller than the store in Chico that is also being closed. Ads about the store closing appeared in this newspaper on Friday, noting the liquidation sale runs through June 15. It was not clear when it will close.
