News of our Past: New school to be named for early Chico educator, Emma Wilson
David Nopel, Mike Marks, Robert Nopel, Susan Stephens, Ginger Stephens and Janet Nopel are ready for playtime in front of the Nopel home on West First Avenue in 1953. Photos like this from the John Nopel and Randy Taylor collections can be seen at the Chico Museum's exhibit, “Chico Through Time.” The museum, at 141 Salem St., is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The new West Eighth Avenue elementary school under construction and scheduled to open in July 1993 has been officially named Emma Wilson Elementary School.
