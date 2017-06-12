News of our Past: New school to be na...

News of our Past: New school to be named for early Chico educator, Emma Wilson

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Mercury-Register

David Nopel, Mike Marks, Robert Nopel, Susan Stephens, Ginger Stephens and Janet Nopel are ready for playtime in front of the Nopel home on West First Avenue in 1953. Photos like this from the John Nopel and Randy Taylor collections can be seen at the Chico Museum's exhibit, “Chico Through Time.” The museum, at 141 Salem St., is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The new West Eighth Avenue elementary school under construction and scheduled to open in July 1993 has been officially named Emma Wilson Elementary School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
U forgot one thing Seith Rich's Murder 1 hr Godfrey 18
Mueller to SUBPOENA ALL of Trumps TAX RETURNS! 3 hr Godfrey 19
Yet Another Embarrassment 4 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 5
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) 5 hr weaponX 1,087
Tea Party RepubliKLAN Jim DeMint Wants to Chang... 8 hr HatingOURconstitu... 1
TRUMP is an OFFENSIVE name 9 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 9
BROWNNOSERS flattering the DEAR LEADER 9 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 1
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,989 • Total comments across all topics: 281,715,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC