New principals to lead Chico schools

Chico >> While the school year has come to an end in Chico, for some administrators the work is just beginning as they prepare to take on leadership roles in local schools. Chico Unified School District will have four new principals start this summer at Parkview, Marsh Junior High, Bidwell Junior High and Loma Vista schools.

