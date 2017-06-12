Neighbors clash with proposed subdivision bordering ag land

Oroville >> Fired up farmers served up hours of testimony Tuesday regarding a proposed subdivision on Stanley Avenue in Chico, resulting in the Board of Supervisors delaying its vote. Another public hearing on the issue was scheduled for the July 25 meeting of the board at 10 a.m. Chief Administrative Officer Paul Hahn said two weeks before the next meeting would not be enough time to look into all of the claims and concerns which came about.

