Neighbors clash with proposed subdivision bordering ag land
Oroville >> Fired up farmers served up hours of testimony Tuesday regarding a proposed subdivision on Stanley Avenue in Chico, resulting in the Board of Supervisors delaying its vote. Another public hearing on the issue was scheduled for the July 25 meeting of the board at 10 a.m. Chief Administrative Officer Paul Hahn said two weeks before the next meeting would not be enough time to look into all of the claims and concerns which came about.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not for CONSERVATIVE DUMMIES
|2 min
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|1
|Prescription drugs lead to expulsions (Nov '08)
|6 hr
|Curious
|35
|Psycho NEEDY TRUMP Requires ADULATION from his ...
|11 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|10
|Mueller to SUBPOENA ALL of Trumps TAX RETURNS!
|11 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|22
|ConservaPERV Jeff Sessions LIED at his Confirma...
|12 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|Comey's Memos have been given to the FBI.
|12 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|weaponX
|1,089
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC