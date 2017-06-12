Neighbors clash with proposed subdivi...

Neighbors clash with proposed subdivision bordering ag land

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Oroville >> Fired up farmers served up hours of testimony Tuesday regarding a proposed subdivision on Stanley Avenue in Chico, resulting in the Board of Supervisors delaying its vote. Another public hearing on the issue was scheduled for the July 25 meeting of the board at 10 a.m. Chief Administrative Officer Paul Hahn said two weeks before the next meeting would not be enough time to look into all of the claims and concerns which came about.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Not for CONSERVATIVE DUMMIES 2 min GRANDPA NICOLAI 1
News Prescription drugs lead to expulsions (Nov '08) 6 hr Curious 35
Psycho NEEDY TRUMP Requires ADULATION from his ... 11 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 10
Mueller to SUBPOENA ALL of Trumps TAX RETURNS! 11 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 22
ConservaPERV Jeff Sessions LIED at his Confirma... 12 hr a-citizen 2
Comey's Memos have been given to the FBI. 12 hr a-citizen 2
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) 12 hr weaponX 1,089
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Butte County was issued at June 13 at 12:06PM PDT

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,737 • Total comments across all topics: 281,746,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC