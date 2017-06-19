Musical escape

Musical escape

Chicago shows through July 2, Thurs.-Sat., 7:30 p.m., Sun., 2 p.m. Chico Theater Company 166 Eaton Road, Ste. F 894-3282 A show centered around murder, infidelity and sexual entanglements? Already sounds like some scintillating summer-evening entertainment.

