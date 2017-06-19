Musical escape
Chicago shows through July 2, Thurs.-Sat., 7:30 p.m., Sun., 2 p.m. Chico Theater Company 166 Eaton Road, Ste. F 894-3282 A show centered around murder, infidelity and sexual entanglements? Already sounds like some scintillating summer-evening entertainment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caught by HIS OWN LIES
|4 min
|Dropping One
|4
|Trump keeps opening a can of Whip-Ass on Libs
|7 min
|Another One
|16
|I'm DANCING on grandpa Nicholai and his DEAD de...
|2 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|32
|President Trump's Agenda Gets The TURBO SPEED G...
|4 hr
|Lucky
|4
|Pelosi on last leg!
|4 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|America has REJECTED all LIBERALS and LIBERALISM
|19 hr
|Returning One
|5
|Fetid Sewer of Hate
|19 hr
|Facing One
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC