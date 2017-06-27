Mower sparks 4-acre blaze in east Chico

Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Firefighters from Chico Fire Engine 15 spray down burnt grass after flames scorched about 4.4 acres and threatened the Sterling Oaks apartments Tuesday afternoon, when a landscaping tractor inadvertently started a grass fire on Highway 32 near Bruce Road in Chico. A landscaping company inadvertently started a fire that burned about 4.4 acres Tuesday when a mowing tractor sparked the blaze around 3:30 p.m. in a field on the north side of Highway 32 near Bruce Road.

