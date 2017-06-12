Motorist seriously hurt in Highway 32 crash
Medics move an injured man to an ambulance after a three-car collision Thursday along Highway 32 at Humboldt Road. Chico >> A motorist suffer major injuries Thursday afternoon in a three-car crash that snarled traffic on Highway 32 east of Chico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Global Warming Has Occurred In the Last 15 Y...
|2 hr
|Big Al
|12
|Trump should shut down Investigations
|3 hr
|Retreating One
|2
|SELF Induced BLINDNESS
|4 hr
|Flailing One
|5
|Sessions testimony: The vindication of an hones...
|5 hr
|a-citizen
|10
|Trumps TRAVEL Expense reaching $100MILLION in 1...
|5 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|Trump's Entire Team is Under Investigation!
|5 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|Not for CONSERVATIVE DUMMIES
|5 hr
|Copy and paste
|18
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC