Motorist seriously hurt in Highway 32 crash

Medics move an injured man to an ambulance after a three-car collision Thursday along Highway 32 at Humboldt Road. Chico >> A motorist suffer major injuries Thursday afternoon in a three-car crash that snarled traffic on Highway 32 east of Chico.

