Longtime Chico band Biggs Roller release new music

Chico >> Known for its Lorraine quiche and chocolate croissants, the Upper Crust Bakery is also known for being the birthplace of one of the longest running bands in Chico. Biggs Roller began in 2006 when Jeffy Bee, who worked at the bakery, started writing some hard hitting original songs and his coworkers wanted to come on board to develop a full band.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.