Justice 4 Desmond Phillips Rally
On Friday March 17th, 2017 In the city of Chico, CA, police used excessive/deadly force and killed Desmond Phillips who was a 25 year old Black man who struggled with mental health issues. His father David Phillips had called 911 for medical assistance, which he had done before with good results.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.
