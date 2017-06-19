Johnny Dutro funnels experience into new psychedelic pieces
Johnny Dutro with his art piece “Ancient Wonder” from his previous show “Myriad Wonder” at Idea Fab Labs. Chico >> Johnny Dutro has surfaced from his creative hub with a new collection of work in “Altars of the Elements,” currently on display at Idea Fabrication Labs, 603 Orange St. Dutro's vibrant art reflects his inherently reverent state of mind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|That's BAD NEWS
|15 min
|Bob the Silver Ad...
|12
|Judicial Watch files for Obama's Travel Expenses
|1 hr
|a-citizen
|12
|CNN Deletes Phony Trump Russia Story and Issues...
|2 hr
|Bob The Silver Ad...
|1
|democrat Chickens Coming Home To Roost
|2 hr
|Bob The Silver Ad...
|1
|Democrats are doing a great job of destroyin th...
|7 hr
|--Crack Rabbit--
|17
|Coal is dead
|7 hr
|--Crack Rabbit--
|3
|Trump's Entire Team is Under Investigation!
|7 hr
|--Crack Rabbit--
|15
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC