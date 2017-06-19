Johnny Dutro funnels experience into ...

Johnny Dutro funnels experience into new psychedelic pieces

Johnny Dutro with his art piece “Ancient Wonder” from his previous show “Myriad Wonder” at Idea Fab Labs. Chico >> Johnny Dutro has surfaced from his creative hub with a new collection of work in “Altars of the Elements,” currently on display at Idea Fabrication Labs, 603 Orange St. Dutro's vibrant art reflects his inherently reverent state of mind.

