Johnny Dutro funnels experience into new psychedelic pieces

Johnny Dutro with his art piece “Ancient Wonder” from his previous show “Myriad Wonder” at Idea Fab Labs. Chico >> Johnny Dutro has surfaced from his creative hub with a new collection of work in “Altars of the Elements,” currently on display at Idea Fabrication Labs, 603 Orange St. Dutro's vibrant art reflects his inherently reverent state of mind.

