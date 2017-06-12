Interfaith Council meeting Wednesday ...

Interfaith Council meeting Wednesday in Chico

The Chico Area Interfaith Council will meet 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the First Baptist Church, 850 Palmetto Ave. The meeting will cover regular council business, a vote on a theme for this coming years Interfaith focus, the latest activities of the committees of the group and regular council business.

