Humboldt law enforcement veteran dies...

Humboldt law enforcement veteran dies while visiting family in Chico

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KAEF

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office announced this morning that Extra Help Deputy Mike Stone had passed away Wednesday night. Sheriff Honsal said Deputy Stone was visiting loved ones in Butte County when he experienced a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital where he passed away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
It Is Time To Outlaw Liberal Hate Speech 2 hr Fred Fcksteak 2
Are they Republicans or Democrats here? 3 hr Fred Fcksteak 21
HAHAHAHAHA - GOD I LOVE President Trump! 4 hr Sunlight Disinfects 1
Mentally Ill Freak Liberals Are To Be Arrested 4 hr Middle of the road 2
No Global Warming Has Occurred In the Last 15 Y... 4 hr Middle of the road 2
Not for CONSERVATIVE DUMMIES 7 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 17
Sessions testimony: The vindication of an hones... 7 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 6
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,347 • Total comments across all topics: 281,790,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC