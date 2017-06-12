Humboldt law enforcement veteran dies while visiting family in Chico
The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office announced this morning that Extra Help Deputy Mike Stone had passed away Wednesday night. Sheriff Honsal said Deputy Stone was visiting loved ones in Butte County when he experienced a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital where he passed away.
