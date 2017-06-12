How are Chicoa s recent laws impacting the homeless?

Chico >> A Chico State University study and county-wide homeless count have called into question the effectiveness of city laws that impact the homeless population, including the sit and lie, offenses against public properties and camping ordinances adopted since 2013. Chico State's “Impacts of Chico's Public Safety Approach to Homelessness” analysis found that 34 percent of arrests made by the Chico Police Department from December 2013 to June 2016 were of homeless individuals, at a cost of about $138,744 per year for policing that population through arrests, citations and booking.

