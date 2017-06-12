How are Chicoa s recent laws impactin...

How are Chicoa s recent laws impacting the homeless?

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Chico >> A Chico State University study and county-wide homeless count have called into question the effectiveness of city laws that impact the homeless population, including the sit and lie, offenses against public properties and camping ordinances adopted since 2013. Chico State's “Impacts of Chico's Public Safety Approach to Homelessness” analysis found that 34 percent of arrests made by the Chico Police Department from December 2013 to June 2016 were of homeless individuals, at a cost of about $138,744 per year for policing that population through arrests, citations and booking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mueller to SUBPOENA ALL of Trumps TAX RETURNS! 19 min watch and see 16
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) 30 min Phil 1,086
Yet Another Embarrassment 36 min a-citizen 4
Tea Party RepubliKLAN Jim DeMint Wants to Chang... 3 hr HatingOURconstitu... 1
TRUMP is an OFFENSIVE name 3 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 9
BROWNNOSERS flattering the DEAR LEADER 3 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 1
Comey's Notes about Trump are Personal and NOT ... 8 hr KlanPervertCitizen 23
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,032 • Total comments across all topics: 281,710,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC