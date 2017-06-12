How are Chicoa s recent laws impacting the homeless?
Chico >> A Chico State University study and county-wide homeless count have called into question the effectiveness of city laws that impact the homeless population, including the sit and lie, offenses against public properties and camping ordinances adopted since 2013. Chico State's “Impacts of Chico's Public Safety Approach to Homelessness” analysis found that 34 percent of arrests made by the Chico Police Department from December 2013 to June 2016 were of homeless individuals, at a cost of about $138,744 per year for policing that population through arrests, citations and booking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mueller to SUBPOENA ALL of Trumps TAX RETURNS!
|19 min
|watch and see
|16
|Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08)
|30 min
|Phil
|1,086
|Yet Another Embarrassment
|36 min
|a-citizen
|4
|Tea Party RepubliKLAN Jim DeMint Wants to Chang...
|3 hr
|HatingOURconstitu...
|1
|TRUMP is an OFFENSIVE name
|3 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|9
|BROWNNOSERS flattering the DEAR LEADER
|3 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|1
|Comey's Notes about Trump are Personal and NOT ...
|8 hr
|KlanPervertCitizen
|23
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC