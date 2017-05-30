Historic homes tour offered Saturday in Chico

The Museum of Northern California Art, with help from the Chico Heritage Association, will host “The Grande Dames of the Esplanade Walking Tour” from 10 a.m. to noon on June 10, followed by a picnic lunch with beverages and music on the museum grounds at 900 The Esplanade. Participants may tour identified historic homes, and the program will include historic information on them, as well as businesses along the route.

