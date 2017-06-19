High heat continuing in the north valley
A cooling center at the Oroville Municipal Auditorium is open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. as temperatures reach into the triple digits. High-temperature records are being set throughout Northern California in an extraordinarily long heat wave that has sent residents to local hospitals with heat concerns and air conditions into overdrive.
