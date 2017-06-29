Helping veterans
About 17 riders joined the Patriot Tour Thursday at Sierra Steel Harley-Davidson in Chico to carry an American flag to Red Bluff. The Patriot Tour is a collaboration of motorcyclists to take an American flag on a 14,000-mile, 100-day journey through the 48 continental states, raising funds for wounded veterans and their families.
