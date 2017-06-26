Groundbreaking for new Chico VA clinic set
Artist's rendering of the new Veterans Administration outpatient clinic to be constructed in east Chico, shows the new building's relationship to the North Butte County Courthouse. Chico >> A groundbreaking for a larger, more efficient Department of Veteran's Affairs outpatient clinic is planned 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the site in east Chico.
