Grass fire burns 134 acres south of Skyway

Chico >> A grass fire that was likely sparked by a motorist who suffered a blown out tire burned more than 100 acres Friday morning along the Skyway near Chico. The fire started about 9:20 a.m. south of the Skyway near Spanish Garden Drive, and it burned 134 acres of dry brush by about 11 a.m., according to Cal Fire-Butte County.

