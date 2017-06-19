Grand Jury issues 10 final reports

Oroville >> The 2016-17 Butte County Grand Jury has submitted final reports on 10 subjects, including reviews of county voting systems and Thermalito schools. The 19-member panel also looked at the county's fire department restructuring plan, as well as the challenges facing smaller mosquito districts .

